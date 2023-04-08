Onesimus drops ‘Allegik’

One of Malawi’s afro-pop musicians Onesimus Muzik has released his first banger of the year, ‘Allegik’ which is already enjoying massive airplays.

In an interview with this publication, the ‘Solomon’ hit maker said he feels grateful to have released the song which he said was supposed to be out last month but was delayed due cyclone Freddy which hit some parts of Malawi.

The African Butter as popularly known, says ‘Allegik’ is a love song that speaks of the insane and utterly mesmerizing effect love can have on a man.

He said in the song whose synopsis went viral on Tik Tok last month, a man is in strong and undeniable love where he believes he does not need any other woman apart from the lover he is currently with.

‘Mr Nobody’ continued by saying the man in love has become stubborn to his friends because of the romantic girl she is in relation with.

“The song is a funny story of a man that has been mesmerized by his new love, the feeling of love is so strong that he believes that it is not natural and that he in fact is being fed a love potion by his one true love. This is the reason why he is not attracted to any other woman except for her.

“All his friends no longer come to see or visit him. They all believe that he has gone mad – and that he needs to be admitted to a mental institution or see a witch doctor to remove the love potion he has been fed,” said Onesimus.

The South Africa based Malawian songbird who last year won the Zikomo International Awards – Best Male – Southern Africa promised the very best music this year and added that the release of Allegik marks the start of several projects including global tours.

Last year, Onesimus who was born Armstrong Kalua, had an Extended Playlist ‘Love and Dreams’ which topped the Apple Music Albums Chart in Malawi for five consecutive weeks breaking the Malawian record.

Follow us on Twitter: