Russia conquers Ukraine’s Bakhmut

British Defence intelligence revealed today that Russian forces in Ukraine have taken over the town of Bakhmut.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on Twitter that “Russia has made further gains and has now highly likely advanced into the town centre, and has seized the west bank of the Bakhmutka River”.

“In recent days, Russian forces have regained some momentum in the battle for Bakhmut. Since late March 2023 their advance had largely stalled… Russian regular forces, likely including airborne troops, have probably reinforced the area, and Russia is again using artillery more effectively in the sector” reads MOD’s latest intelligence briefing.

Bakhmutka is Ukraine’s key supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened.

UK believes Russia is more effectively using artillery that helped it gain more ground in the area.

Meanwhile, US and NATO war plans to help Ukraine fight Russia have also leaked.

“Classified documents detailing secret American and NATO plans for building up the Ukrainian military ahead of a planned offensive against Russian troops were posted this week on social media channels”, reports New York Times.

The Pentagon is reportedly “investigating” how the classified documents which were published on Twitter and Telegram were leaked.