DPP members from North disagree on APM endorsement

Some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members from the Northern Region have distanced themselves from the endorsement of former President Peter Mutharika by their fellow members of DPP in the North.

DPP legislators from Northern Region told reporters yesterday that they were not consulted on the issue and it’s a big lie to tell Malawians that DPP members in the North have endorsed Mutharika for the 2025 presidential elections.

One of the MPs, Werani Chilenga said DPP Northern Region members did not meet to make such decision and the decision was made by few individuals who have other agendas.

“We are here to refute what was disclosed by other members that the North has endorsed APM, that is not true. We were not consulted some of us are members of NGC so we don’t know about this and it’s a big lie,” said Chilenga.

According to Chilenga, they are not against Mutharika standing in 2025 presidential elections but they want democracy to rule in DPP.

“We are very progressive. We want democracy to take centre stage in our party to make sure that everybody who wants to participate or to stand as President for DPP should be given an equal opportunity,” said Chilenga.

On Wednesday, Goodall Gondwe, Jappie Mhango, Mzomera Ngwira and other members endorsed DPP leader Peter Mutharika to stand again in 2025 elections and this has brought mixed reactions from the public as well as the party.

