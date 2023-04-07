Cyclone Freddy: Namibia to donate over K100 million to Malawi

The Government of Namibia has approved a donation of U$100 000 (over K100 million) to Malawi for Cyclone Freddy survivors.

This was revealed by Namibia’s ICT Minister Peya Mushelenga when he was delivering decisions from the fourth cabinet meeting held this week.

Mushelenga said the money is for survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi.

Malawi has received billions of kwacha in cash and humanitarian assistance since President Lazarus Chakwera declared the Southern Region as a state of disaster and appealed for support.

Cyclone Freddy hit the country last month, inducing mudlsides and floods which killed people, destroyed crops and damaged infrastructure and houses.

The impact of the cyclone has killed over 600 people and displaced over 500,000 people who are living in camps set up by the government.

