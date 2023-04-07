Bushiri to launch two mobile applications to enable people reach him

Leader of ECG Church Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is set to launch two mobile applications which will help the general public to reach to him easily.

According to prophet Bushiri, the two mobile applications will be launched in Lilongwe whose ceremony is scheduled for 28th April, 2023.

He said the first application is called ‘Major 1 Chat’ which is a social platform for subscribers to have unlimited access to the ECG-Jesus Nation church while the other has been named after his church name ‘The Jesus Nation’ app which has a catalogue of all church activities including Prophetic Channel.

He further explained that the two mobile applications are meant to enhance and improve his accessibility to the general public.

“In this age of technology, as a church we must be on the front in embracing the emerging changes so that we reach out to our people with the gospel using platforms that are feasible with time,” said Bushiri.

It is reported that the two mobile applications, once launched, will be available in all platforms and accessible to both Android and IOS users.

This is not the first time for Bushiri to launch an app. In 2020 he also launched Major 1 connect app which reportedly had a subscription fee of K4000 a month and was aimed at connecting his followers.

On Wednesday, Bushiri’s Facebook Page with over 4 million followers was deactivated and he released a statement yesterday saying it has been activated. However, some social media users believe the was intentionally deactivated.

Prophet Bushiri together with his wife Mary is currently fighting extradition to South Africa where he faces charges of alleged fraud and money laundering.

