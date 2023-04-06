Thyolo man arrested for stealing Manchester United jersey and other items worth K1 million

A 25-year-old man identified as Cosmas Gift Kamanga is in Thyolo police custody for allegedly breaking into two houses on separate occasions where he went away with a Manchester United jersey and other items worth one million kwacha.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Thyolo Police sergeant Rabecca Kashoti has confirmed and said that Kamanga is suspected to have committed the offences on 27 March and 30 March, 2023 within Magombo Village in Thyolo District.

Kashoti said that it is reported that Kamanga, on March 27, 2023 broke into a house while the owner was away.

“Upon returning home around 17:00 hours, the owner found that his door was closed and locked but upon entering the house he discovered that one Samsung plasma 42 inch, power bank, Nokia phone, plastic containers and five remote controls were missing all valued K405, 000,” said Kashoti

She added that the suspect also committed the same offence on March 30, 2023 at another house where he went away with a plasma Samsung 32, remote, external hard drive, pair of shoes, Manchester United Jersey, 5 kgs maize flour and other groceries belonging to Rolent Frank aged 25, all totaling to K598, 000.

She further added that on March 31, 2023 the second complainant spotted the suspect whilst putting on the stolen Manchester United Jersey and Frank identified it and this led to the arrest of the suspect.

Thyolo Police Station Detectives through their investigating skills managed to recover stolen items which Kamanga stole in the two houses.

He will appear before court soon to answer charges of house breaking and theft.

The suspect comes from Chilambe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Ngongoliwa in Thyolo District.

