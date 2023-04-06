Mob assaults girls aged nine and 10 over maize

A mob in Nsanje has burnt hands of two girls aged 9 and 10 on allegations that the children stole maize.

The incident happened at Matthias Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlolo in Nsanje District.

Mother of the children said the children have sustained burns on their hands while one of the children was heavily beaten on the left eye.

“They took them to the village head. Unfortunately, he was not around so they decided to burn their hands. We could not rescue them because the mob was violent,” she said.

Village Head Matthias told local media that the irate villagers tied the girls and burnt their hands in the presence of their parents.

Matthias said he tried to plead with the owner of the maize for discussions but the owner insulted the chief and insisted on punishing the children.

“She challenged me to report this issue anywhere,” he said.

The children were taken to Sankhulani Health Centre in the district for treatment.

Nsanje Police public relations officer Agnes Zalakoma told the local media that they have not received any complaint related to the matter.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24