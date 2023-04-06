Flood survivors urged to report sexual abuse in camps

The Blantyre district health office has encouraged floods survivors to report cases of gender based violence and sexual abuse in camps.

Blantyre District Health Office Health Promotion Officer, Chrissy Banda, said this on Wednesday during a Media workshop on infordemic management during this cholera outbreak period.

Banda said the call has been made amid reports from the Blantyre district gender office that some cyclone Freddy victims in some camps are experiencing gender based violence and sexual harassment.

She worried that if the malpractice continues in these camps and other communities, the district may end up registering an increase in sexual transmitted infections which she said may affect health services.

“We have heard from the district gender office that there is gender based violence, sexual exploitation happening in camps. This is a worrisome development and we are encouraging everyone experiencing these malpractices in camps to report to relevant authorities.

“Our fear is that, if the gender based violence remain unchecked and unreported, it may fuel further spread of sexually transmitted infections in the district. So, we are pleading with them to report anything they encounter in the camps and even in our communities,” advised Banda.

Banda further reported that the health office is now working hand-in-hand with the Blantyre district gender office to ensure that there should be more interventions to end such malpractices in camps.

On cholera situation, Banda said as of 4th April, Blantyre district has registered 8338 cumulative cholera cases with 214 deaths.

She said the health office is now paying so much attention to cyclone Freddy camps as there are fears of further spread of the outbreak amid reports of inadequate water supply, poor food hygiene, low risk perception and use of untreated water by the floods victims.

At the workshop, a senior official at World Health Organization (WHO), Nadine Beckmann, encouraged journalists to help in dealing with misinformation and disinformation on cholera.

Beckmann added that misinformation and disinformation on cholera outbreak is frustrating efforts by authorities on combating the disease in Malawi.

