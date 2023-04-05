Malawian man commits suicide in South Africa

According to an audio clip circulating on social media, Banda visited his cousin in Middleburg on Sunday and was supposed to go back to his workplace.

Together with his cousin and other friends, they started drinking alcohol from Sunday till Monday.

Banda was still at his cousin’s place on Monday night and it was expected that he would go back home on Tuesday.

“We later gathered that he was worried about his job and wife whom he left at the workplace,” a person narrates in the audio clip.

According to the narrator, in the wee hours of Tuesday Banda got out of their house and his cousin thought he had gone to use the toilet. However, in the wee hours of Tuesday Banda was discovered hanging in a bathroom.

Banda hailed from Manyamula trading center in Mzimba district.

