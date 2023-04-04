Woman arrested for raping boy in Nkhata-Bay

Police in Nkhata-Bay have arrested a 34-year-old woman identified as Oliva Phiri for allegedly raping a 17-year-old child on Sunday.

The sexual abuse happened at Lisale in Traditional Authority Mankhambira in the district.

Nkhata Bay Police Spokesperson Sergeant Kondwani James said reports indicate that the woman who is a neighbour to the child asked the boy to accompany her to a place.

The woman did not disclose the place they were going to but upon walking for a long distance far from their village, the woman allegedly dragged the boy into a bush where she raped him.

The boy’s private parts got injured following the sexual abuse and he reported the matter to his parents who took the issue to police.

Oliva Phiri has since been charged with having sexual intercourse with a male child under the age of 18 and she will appear in court soon.

The suspect hails from Namaja Village in Traditional Authority Nyimbiri in Mulanje district.

