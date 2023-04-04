Police officer accused of raping girl in police cell

Malawi Police in Nsanje have arrested a police officer identified as Sergeant James Luciano of Marka Police Unit for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in a police cell.

Nsanje Police spokesperson sub-Inspector Agnes Zalakoma said the alleged sexual abuse happened last night.

According to Zalakoma, the girl was arrested for allegedly committing an offence of conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The police officer allegedly took advantage of the arrest and raped the child.

Zalakoma said the accused police officer Luciano will appear in court soon.

Last year, the High Court in Blantyre sentenced police officer Andrew Chagaga to 30 years in prison for raping a 17-year-old girl at Limbe Police Station.

Chagaga raped the teenager on two occasions in December, 2020 after she was detained at the police station.

In 2021, a police officer identified as Benjamin Kayembe got 21 years in jail for raping a child in a police cell at Chisepo Police Post in October 2018.