JTI launches Mlimi Wozitsata Ayiphule promotion

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) Leaf Malawi has launched a promotion called Mlimi Wozitsata Ayiphule for its contracted growers at its offices in Lilongwe.

The promotion runs from April 12, the day tobacco markets will officially be opened

to the day the marketing season closes and all the company’s growers are eligible and stand a chance to win various prizes including one of three sets of a diesel engine maize Mill and Huller, three Motorcycles, 100 bags of NPK fertilizer, 100 bags of urea and 100 pruning saws.

Speaking with reporters, JTI Leaf Malawi Corporate Affairs and Communications Director Limbani Kakhome said that all growers in a club who manage to deliver the required volume awill be eligible for entry into the draw.

He added that the company wants to encourage its growers to produce quality products that are needed on the market.

“This year, we have gone bigger , better and bolder by introducing grand national prizes to be won by our contracted growers who fulfil set criteria.

“The promotion has been introduced to incentise growers who deliver their contracted volumes on time and within the expected quality agreements,” said Kakhome

When asked about the impact that has been caused due to Cyclone Freddy, Kakhome said that they are doing research especially in the southern region but the impact is minimal and it is not what they were expecting and they are expecting a lighter crop.

One of the JTI growers Filodi Banda from Ntcheu District commended the company for the promotion saying he is overwhelmed with the gesture and he promised to do all he can to stand a chance of winning one of the prizes.

