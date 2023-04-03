FDH Bank issues response after seriously ill patient was taken to bank to withdraw cash

FDH Bank has issued a response following the incident in Phalombe where a seriously ill patient was taken to FDH Bank branch to withdraw cash.

The bank has said in a statement today that it regrets the incident but has said it happened due to a misunderstanding.

According to the bank, its policy requires next of kin to provide a letter from the hospital in order to access funds on behalf of a customer and the sick customer is not required to visit the bank.

“Based on what happened, it is clear that the guidance that was provided by the bank was misunderstood.

“As a bank, we sincerely regret the trouble caused to our customer due to the misunderstanding and we have since engaged the family to ensure smooth access to the account when need arises,” the bank said.

Meanwhile, FDH has come under fire over the treatment of the customer with activists demanding that the customer should be compensated.

Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has said in a statement that the treatment of the customer is inhumane and degrading.

“We find this action not only dehumanizing but it’s a direct opposite of the constitution and internationally adopted instruments like the African Charter on Human and people’s rights among others which demand the sanctity and preservation of life as supreme,” the grouping has said in a statement.

