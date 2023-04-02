Graham Potter has been fired by Chelsea following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa.

Unlike the yet-to-be ex-Malawi national football team coach, Mario Marinica, Potter has been sacked after less than seven months in charge of the club.

Potter is leaving Chelsea on position 11 of the Premier League log-table.

“Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition” said the club in a statement. The club thanked Potter “for all his efforts and contribution”. Potter’s contribution include leaving the club just 12 points above the relegation zone with 10 Premier League games to play.

Bruno Saltor is now in charge of the club as Interim Head Coach. Saltor joined Chelsea together with Potter.