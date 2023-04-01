Everlasting Life Ministry Church reaches out to Cyclone Freddy survivors in Thyolo

Everlasting Life Missionary Church has provided maize four, plastic pails, clothes and other items to people that were affected by recent effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy at Mchilamwela in Thyolo.

Wife of Everlasting Life Missionary Church president, Margret Chikopa, led a church delegation that distributed the relief food and nonfood items at Mchilamwela Everlasting Life Missionary Church.

She said the victims should have hope and faith in God in this difficult time.

Chikopa added that the church is with all victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy and will continue praying for them knowing that the cyclone had devastating effects on body, mind and soul following extensive damage of their properties.

She therefore called on organisations and people to help victims of the Tropical Cyclone Freddy with various relief items.

“We’ve an obligation to help those in need and in this case we need to help those that have been affected by the cyclone,” added Chikopa who is also leader of women in the Everlasting Life Missionary Church.

Apostle Maxwell Njomo of Thyolo Everlasting Life Missionary Church also called on the cyclone survivors to live by faith and continue praying saying there is power in a prayer.

Apostle Njomo said there was need for other churches, organisations and individuals of good will to come in and assist the cyclone survivors with various food and nonfood items for their survival.

One of the victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy at Mchilamwela, Master Mekithayo hailed Everlasting Life Missionary Church for responding to their needs

He said the food and clothes will really assist them as most of the victims’ properties were damaged by the stormy rains.