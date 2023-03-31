Malawi Police officer found hanging in his house

A police officer identified as Lenford Ngomba was found hanging in his house on Thursday afternoon in Chitipa.

The officer was stationed at Chisenga Police Unit in Chitipa district.

Chitipa Police Station Officer, Leonard Chipa has told the local media that police suspect that Ngomba died by suicide.

According to the Chitipa Police Station Officer, on Thursday morning Ngomba’s wife was rushed to Chambo Health Centre for medical attention due to pregnancy complications.

Ngomba was left alone in the house and in the afternoon he was found dead.

The late Ngomba hailed from Lukomo village, in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Nthalire in Chitipa district.

