Chipiku Stores cashier arrested over K3.5 million

Police in Rumphi have arrested a 32-year-old cashier at Rumphi Chipiku Stores over failure to account for K3.5 million.

Rumphi Police spokesperson Tupeliwe Kabwilo said it is suspected that on 20th of this month, the suspect Collidah Baloyi did not bank the missing amount which was part of the sales for the day.

Senior branch manager for Chipiku Stores visited the facility for stock taking and it was discovered that money amounting to K3,500,000 was missing and the suspect failed to account for it.

The matter was reported to Rumphi Police who later on arrested Baloyi and charged her with theft by servant.

She will appear before court of law soon to answer the allegations.

Baloyi comes from Kampupu Village under Traditional Authority Mwabulambo in Mzimba.

