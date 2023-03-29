Zimbabwe gives Malawi 300 tonnes of maize meal

Zimbabwe has given Malawi 300 tonnes of maize meal to assist Cyclone Freddy survivors.

Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi, Dr. Nancy Saungweme presented the donation in Blantyre on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Owen Chomanika, received the donation.

In Malawi, the impact of Cyclone Freddy has killed 676 people and has displaced over 500,000 people.

Earlier this week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched a resource mobilisation initiative for the people of Malawi.

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) reported that President Mnangagwa chaired the resource mobilisation meeting for the Tropical Cyclone Freddy disaster survivors in Malawi where a Relief Committee composer of cabinet ministers was constituted.

The Zimbabwe leader said his country stands with the people of Malawi during these trying and challenging times.

