Chakwera urges Malawians to repent their sins

President Lazarus Chakwera has urged Malawians to repent of their sins and look up to God.

Chakwera said this today during the Eminent Persons Forum organized by the Evangelical Association of Malawi at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

According to a post on Malawi Government Facebook Page, Chakwera said God will hear and answer Malawians’ prayers but the country must first have God at both personal and national levels.

During the event, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of Nigeria shared the Word of God from Mark chapter 4 verse 35 to 41 which says:

“That day when evening came, he said to his disciples, “Let us go over to the other side.” 36 Leaving the crowd behind, they took him along, just as he was, in the boat. There were also other boats with him. 37 A furious squall came up, and the waves broke over the boat, so that it was nearly swamped. 38 Jesus was in the stern, sleeping on a cushion. The disciples woke him and said to him, “Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?”

39 He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, “Quiet! Be still!” Then the wind died down and it was completely calm.

40 He said to his disciples, “Why are you so afraid? Do you still have no faith?”

41 They were terrified and asked each other, “Who is this? Even the wind and the waves obey him!”

Adeboye asked people to surrender their lives to God, saying that tomorrow might be too late.

Pastor Adeboye, who prayed for Malawi to be free of problems, said that storms don’t give notice, adding that what matters is to make sure people have Jesus Christ to turn to when crises hit.

Follow us on Twitter: