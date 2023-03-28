Thugs break into Bwaila Hospital stores

The drugs which thugs attempted to steal

Thugs on Sunday night broke into medical stores at Bwaila District Hospital but their attempt to steal medical supplies was thwarted by Police.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said the thugs managed to break into the stores and they took cartons containing drugs and other supplies which they packed in their vehicle.

As the two were about to drive away, police intercepted them.

The thugs still attempted to drive away and Police shot the tyres of their vehicle. At this point, the thugs left the vehicle and ran away.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the matter in order to arrest the suspects.

The medical supplies which the thugs attempted to steal as well their vehicle are in the hands of Police.

