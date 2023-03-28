Police recover bags of maize allegedly stolen by DPP councillor

Liwonde Police have recovered 524 bags of relief Maize which Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councillor Alexander Cosmas allegedly stole.

The bags of maize which were 588 in total were meant for survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Machinga.

Liwonde Police spokesperson, Ngwashape Msume, has told the local media that 513 of these bags were recovered at Namwera in Mangochi while 11 others were found in the truck that carried the relief maize that Cosmas wholly diverted. Police are yet to recover 64 bags

According to Msume, the DPP councillor who also chairs the District Risk Management Committee in Machinga sold the bags of maize in question.

“I cannot indicate identities of the buyers and no further arrests so far have been made as investigations are still underway,” said Msume.

Cosmas who was arrested on Saturday appeared before court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to theft charges. The offence is contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code.

He hails from Watala Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlomba in Machinga district.

