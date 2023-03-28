Limbe Health Centre gets five new toilets

Limbe Health Centre in-charge, Dora Mwafulirwa, says the construction of five new toilets and bathrooms at the health centre is timely as the facility had only two toilets used by over 600 people on a daily basis.

She made the remarks yesterday when Illovo Sugar Malawi handed over toilets and whashrooms to the Health Centre in Blantyre.

The toilets are part of K20 million donation which the company made to the health centre in February this year.

Mwafulirwa said they are grateful for the donation.

“This was one of the challenges that we had because the facility is attending to a lot of patients, so Illovo came in to our aid and we are so grateful for the donation. Before this donation, we had only two OPD toilets and temporary toilets for cholera patients, but Illovo has given us permanent toilets that will be used for long time,” said Mwafulirwa.

The in-charge further indicated that the facility is still receiving a good number of cholera patients.

Illovo Sugar Head of corporate affairs, Maureen Kachingwe, said the donation will serve as a testament to their commitment to the health and welfare of local community and said these amenities are essential to ensure that patients and hospital staff have a conducive environment to receive and deliver care.

“Access to basic sanitation is one of the most essential necessities for any community to thrive Yet, it remains a challenge-for many underdeveloped areas, where access to basic services s limited.

“This is even more prominent during the current cholera outbreaks in the country. As a corporation that has been a part of this community for some time now, we recognized the critical need for basic sanitation access in our local clinic,” said Kachingwe.

Kachingwe said in addition to promoting better health outcomes, they hope that the gesture will inspire other corporate entries to contribute to social welfare.

