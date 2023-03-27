Communities at foot of Zomba Mountain told to desist from deforestation

Communities at the foot of Zomba Mountain have been urged to desist from deforestation and other non-environmentally friendly activities which have potential of contributing to disasters such as flooding.

Zomba Forest Lodge Managing Director, Tom lnch made the call at trout farm at Ku Chawe on Zomba Mountain where he presented maize flour, cabbage, soya pieces, tomatoes, potatoes, cooking oil, sugar, salt, soap, blankets, exercise books, pens, plastic pails and plastic roofing sheets all worth about K2 million to survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy from Group Village Head Kasonga, which is part of Senior Chief Malemia in Zomba.

Inch decided to provide relief items to people from Kasonga saying the community plays an active role in preserving natural resources on Zomba Mountain.

“As a businessperson at the bottom of the mountain, l decided to come in because communities at Kasonga work with me in managing the environment around Zomba Mountain,” he added.

In his remarks, a community facilitator for trees project at Zomba Forest Lodge Jonas Beyadi said they made the donation at Group Village Headman Kasonga as it is one of the areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

Beyadi called on the authorities to coordinate conserving the environment around Zomba Mountain and other areas.

Group Village Head Kasonga appealed to government to assist people that were affected by the effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy with speed because of their suffering following loss of property.

He said the people are in dire need of food such as maize floor and beans, soya beans, blankets and other basic relief items to enable them cope up with life.

