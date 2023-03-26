Zomba Diocese Catholic Women Organization donates to Cyclone Freddy survivors

Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) in the Zomba Diocese has donated assorted relief items to internally displaced people currently camping at Sekwere Primary School at Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba.

The donated items included maize flour, soya pieces, sugar, blankets, clothes, shoes, plastic plates, pails, cups etc

Speaking when distributing the items, CWO Chairperson, Christina Lakiyoni said the women saw an obligation to donate to the internally displaced people at Sekwere after realising the devastation that came following the effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

She encourages the people to remain faithful before God who provides to those in need.

“Let me appeal to people of good will to come over to donate towards the people that have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy,” CWO Chairperson added.

Zomba Diocese Vicar General, Fr. Vincent Chilolo hailed the CWO for deciding to respond to the plight of internally displaced people at Sekwere.

Fr. Chilolo expressed his gratitude to the women during prayers when the women were starting off to Sekwere school to donate the assorted food and non food items.

He also appealed to individuals and organisations of goodwill to donate to people that are in various camps in Zomba and other districts in the southern region.

The Vicar General disclosed that Zomba Diocese was intending to donate to the internally displaced people in other camps.

One of the recipients of the donated relief items, John Midwa hailed the CWO for speedy response in kind.

He said people that are camping at Sekwere School face numerous challenges following Tropical Cyclone Freddy devastation citing lack of food and beddings .

He added that they spent some days without food such that the CWO’s donation came at the right moment when the people were in dire need of food.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Malawi24