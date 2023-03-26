Joint Program on Girls Education is impressive – Mdooko  

Deputy Minister of Education, Nancy Chaola Mdooko together with Deputy Minister of International Development for the Kingdom of Norway, Bjørg Sandkjær on Tuesday visited Nthulu Primary School in Dedza where Mdooko said she was impressed with the Joint Program on Girls Education which is financed by the Norwegian government.

Through the programme, Ministry of Education is working with multiple partners including United Nations Agencies such as UNFPA, UNICEF and WFP to holistically address girls, boys and vulnerable learner’s education needs.

The deputy Minister of Education, Mdooko said government is impressed with what the program has achieved achieved so far, citing improvement in class attendance, reduction in school dropout, and improved examination pass rate.

Under the program, 2,400 teachers went through various continuous professional development initiatives to improve their teaching capacity.

Beneficiary schools are giving nutritious meals to learners, to keep them stay in school, a program which the Deputy Minister applauded for also providing a market to farming communities which in turn has improved financial status of communities and enable them support learner’s needs as parents.

Deputy Minister of International Development for the Kingdom of Norway, Bjørg Sandkjær, said Norway is committed to continue supporting the initiative which she said has positively impacted on Malawi’s education standards by keeping learners at school.

She was impressed with what the program has achieved saying it is in line with what Norway wants, to have no one left behind.

United Nations Resident Representative to Malawi Rebecca Adah Donto said UN remains committed to continue supporting the program through its agencies, saying the program is motivating learners to stay in school and become responsible citizens thereafter through digital Life Skills lesson which they are receiving through tablets distributed by the program.

Follow us on Twitter: