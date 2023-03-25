Two found with firearms in Lilongwe

Two people have been arrested in Lilongwe after being found with four guns, 47 ammunitions and several items which are suspected to have been stolen.

Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Hastings Chigalu has identified the suspects as Rabson Potifala aged 25 and Paul Dyson aged 25 from Chinsapo in the city.

According to Chigalu, Police were tipped that some people were offering dangerous weapons for sale.

Investigations led police to the two suspects who were found with three firearms and welding machines. The suspects also led police to a person of Asian origin whom they sold another firearm which has since been recovered.

Upon further investigations, police found the two suspects with inverters, five solar panels and 80 welding machines which are suspected to have been stolen from a government department.

Police suspect that the items were stolen over a year ago but the government department never reported the matter to police.

The suspects are expected to appear before court soon.

