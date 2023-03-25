Tanzania sends soldiers to Malawi

Tanzania has sent 59 field combat engineers to Malawi to assist the country restore and rehabilitate infrastructure damaged by the impact of Cyclone Freddy.

The combat engineers are part of 94 military personnel deployed to Malawi by Tanzania following Cyclone Freddy.

Some of the items donated by Tanzania

This was announced today at Chichiri Malawi Defence Force camp in Blantyre where Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, also officially received donation on behalf of the Malawi Government from Tanzanian High Commissioner to Malawi, Humphrey Polepole.

The items include 6,000 blankets, 195 tonnes of maize flour, 31 family tents and medical supplies.

This is the second consignment that Tanzania has sent Malawi to respond to the cyclone.

In the first consignment, Tanzanian assisted Malawi with two helicopters and military personnel to assist people in the hard to reach areas.

In Malawi, Cyclone Freddy hit 13 districts in the Southern Region where it caused floods and landslides that damaged roads, bridges, houses and crops. The cyclone displaced 563,771 and 577 camps have been set up to accommodate the displaced.

The impact of the cyclone has left 511 people dead and 1,724 injured. At least 533 people are still missing days after the cyclone.

