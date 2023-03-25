NRFA holds top four bonanza

The Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) is holding this year’s Top 4 Bonanza at Chiwanja Ground in Mzimba Saturday morning.

General Secretary for the Association Masiya Nyasulu says all teams are in Mzimba and everything is set.

“We can confirm that all teams are here for this year’s Bonanza as a sendoff for Champions Chitipa United,” Nyasulu said.

Since the bonanza started in 2016, no NFRA league champion has ever won the bonanza.

Karonga United lost to Rumphi Pirates on penalties at Karonga stadium in 2018, Chitipa United lost to Baka City on penalties at Base ground in 2019 while Ekwendeni Hammers failed to reach finals in 2020 after losing to Baka City in their first game at Rumphi Stadium.

In 2021, Rumphi United failed in post-match penalties against Chintheche in their first game in Nkhatabay last year.

Rumphi Pirates, Baka City, Rumphi United and KV FC are previous winners.

The NRFA has been conducting Top 4 Bonanza for top four teams for the past 4 years.

