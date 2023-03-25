Mike Mkwate returns to Bullets

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have announced the second coming of attacking midfielder Mike Mkwate on a two-year deal following weeks of negotiations.

The 25-year old, who joined Bullets in 2016 from the then Wizards FC, left the club in 2021 after he secured a contract with the South African second tier National First Division side where he played for one season before deciding to return home.

The club confirmed this news on their official Facebook page on Saturday afternoon.

“FCB Nyasa Big Bullets is delighted to confirm the signing of Mike Mkwate on a two-year contract.”

“The 25-year-old midfielder makes a return to The People’s Team as a free agent after leaving the club to join South Africa’s Polokwane City in 2021,” said the club.

Soon after his unveiling, Mkwate said he was excited to return to the club.

“I am happy to be back and get the opportunity to play for Bullets again. It’s every player’s wish to get employment because that’s where our bread and butter comes from, and I am glad that Bullets have decided to employ me [again]. I am ready to give it all for the team.

The midfielder started training with the team immediately after his return from the rainbow country early this month and was featured by Kalisto Pasuwa’s side during the 2023 Pre-Season International Bonanza three weeks ago.

“I was also encouraged by how the supporters welcomed me in my second coming when I was featured during the bonanza. They gave me hope and the courage to feel at home again. It was as if I haven’t been away for two years.

“A lot has changed at the club since I left but we are players. We know why we are here and I am pretty comfortable that we will deliver for this big club in the upcoming season. As a player, I am here to win no matter how difficult the situation may look. We have a huge task ahead but by the end of the day, winning matters more than anything else. For every player, a loss is painful even though we have three results in football but it’s every player’s wish to win, so that’s the mentality that we will show. We want to be on the winning side whenever we play.”

This is coach Kalisto Pasuwa’s six signing of the season after Chawanangwa Gumbo, Maxwell Gasten, Clyde Senaji, Collins Okumu and Chinedu Okafor ahead of the 2023 soccer season.

Pasuwa described his latest acquisition as exceptional, saying “he will make the team play” following the loss of midfielder Chimwemwe Idana to Mbeya City.

“He is the direct replacement of Chimwemwe Idana. He was a playmaker for us so having Mike is a plus for us because he is also a play maker who will make us play and he knows our system as he has been here before. He is a fighter, team player and someone who can easily adapt to our system of play. We welcome him on board with open arms,” he told club media.

The 2023 season will be the busiest for Pasuwa’s charges as they will strive to defend their League and FDH Bank Cup titles and compete in CAF Champions League and Airtel Top 8 Cup competitions respectively.

