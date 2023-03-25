Chizuma, Gotani Hara to grace National Maths-English awards

Organisers of this year’s Maths-English Competition for O-Level candidates say Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Martha Chizuma and speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara will grace the occasion next week.

According to Medi-Chanco who organized this year’s competition, the rewarding of outstanding students will be held on 28th March at Kamuzu Academy in Kasungu district.

Chairperson of the National Organising Committee, Flywell Banda, notified the participating schools that they have invited these two influential women in the society on grounds that they are role models to many students.

He said Gotani Hara and Chizuma are expected to give a motivational speech to the students, especially girls which may in turn encourage the students to work hard on their education.

Medi-Chanco which is made of academics from University of Malawi and the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, says the competition was aimed at testing candidates on their capabilities in key subjects like English and Mathematics.

Participating schools in this year’s Maths-English competition which took place on 28th February, 2023 included; Kamuzu Academy, Maranatha Private Academy, Bambino Private and Bwaila Secondary School.

Maranatha Academy emerged the overall performer after their students Saviour Nyirenda from the boys campus scored an average of 67.2 percent while Esther Chavula from the girls campus scored an average of 66.9 percent.

MacLean Valera from Kamuzu Academy came third after scoring an average of 58.8 percent and his school mate Natasha Malata came fourth after scoring an average of 54.8 percent, while Jacqueline Salatiel from Maranatha Academy came fifth after scoring 53.9 percent.

These top students plus others will share K1,995,000 in three categories including: Top Five Students in English Language, Top Five Students in Mathematics and Overall Best 10 Students in Mathematics and English Language.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24