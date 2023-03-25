Chief arrested over theft of relief items

A house damaged by floods

Group village head Magoli aged 73 and three other people have been arrested in Zomba for allegedly stealing assorted relief items meant for Cyclone Freddy survivors.

Zomba Police Station public relations officer Patricia Sipiliano has confirmed the arrest of the four.

She said the chief whose real name is Dyson Mpokosa as well as his secretary Dyson Mpokosa Junior, community policing chairperson James Siva, 47, and village civil protection committee chairperson Mustafa Dckson 27, are suspected to have committed the offence on March 18 2023.

The stolen items include 60 bags of maize weighing 50 kilograms each, 35 blankets, plastic pails, plastic plates and cups

The items were supposed to be shared to three camps namely Nankhaka, Makina and Baptist Church but the chief and his accomplices allegedly shared the items at group village level.

“The said camps did not receive their items as per arrangements which prompted the communities to report to authorities for action,” said Supuliano.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon to answer theft charges.

