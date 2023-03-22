Mob kills suspected criminal in Mangochi

A 33-year-old ex-convict identified as Missi Yahaya has been assaulted to death by some irate villagers after he was caught drilling a hole at the back of one of the shops in the area with intentions to steal.

Mangochi Police Station Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said the incident has occurred on Tuesday at Mnomba Village, Traditional Authority Lulanga in the district.

Daudi added that Yahaya had just been released from prison after serving a jail term for bulglary.

“It is alleged that Yahaya during the said night was apprehended and assaulted severely with blunt objects by the mob who found him drilling the hole at the back of the shop,” she explained.

She went on to say that he sustained multiple cuts in the head and bruises on the abdomen.

The matter was reported at Makanjira Police Post who rushed to the scene where they took the body to Makanjira Health Centre where death was confirmed due to loss of blood.

Meanwhile, police in the district appeal to the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands as mob justice is not only illegal but also jeopardizes crime investigation.

The suspect hailed from Mnomba Village, Traditional Authority Lulanga in Mangochi.

