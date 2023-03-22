Malawi Police officer found guilty of demanding K100,000 bribe

Criminal Investigations Detective Police Officer, Margaret Mbandambanda of Limbe Police Station has been found guilty of demanding K100,000 from a relation of a suspect in order to release the suspect on police bail.

According to ACB, the bureau On 19th June 2018, the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) received an allegation that Mbandambanda demanded between MK100,000 and MK150,000,00 from a relation of the suspect.

The ACB investigations established that the suspect was supposed to be released on bail for free but Police Officer Mbandambanda charged the suspect the sum of MK100,000 for bail.

On 28th October, 2020, the ACB arrested Police Officer Mbandambanda and she was taken to Blantyre Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court where she was charged with three counts of receiving advantage, soliciting advantage and misuse of public office contrary to section 24(1) and 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act respectively.

On 21st March, 2023, the court convicted Margaret Mbandambanda on all the three counts as charged.

The court has since revoked bail for the convict. She will appear in Court on 5th April, 2023 for sentencing.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24