Twenty-four migrants sentenced to two months’ imprisonment

Mzuzu Chief Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced 23 Ethiopians and a Burundian National to two months’ imprisonment for entering the country illegally.

State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Fancy Sichali pleaded with the court to hand the convicts a stiffer punishment saying the malpractice is rampant and that when deported the culprits return to Malawi.

In mitigation, the illegal immigrants through an interpreter asked the court not to deport them saying conditions in their home countries are bad hence their migration for other countries.

However, Chief Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha sentenced the 24 to two months’ imprisonment after which they should be deported to their countries.

Reported by George Mponda