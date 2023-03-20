Three arrested for stealing maize meant for cyclone survivors

Police in Mulanje are keeping in custody a driver and his two assistants on suspicion that they stole a 50-kilogramme bag of maize meant for Cyclone Freddy survivors.

Confirming the development was Mulanje Police public relations officer Innocent Moses who identified the driver as Peter Chimkango while the two assistants have been identified as Mayeso Chimaliro and Yamikani Nansanya.

Moses said the truck was carrying bags of maize which were to be delivered in Phalombe district and on their way, the three stopped at Chitakale in Mulanje where they wanted to mill 46 bags of maize.

Whilst there, it is reported that the driver masterminded the sale of a 50 kg bag of maize at K28,000 to a member of the community and the money was shared amongst the three.

It is further reported that some well wishers who saw what was happening at the maize mill tipped the police about the development who later arrested the three.

The three are expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of theft.

Peter Chimkango hails from Thomu Village while Mayeso Chimaliro and Yamikani Nansanya comes from Ntikhe Village all from the area of Traditional Authority Nazombe in Phalombe district.

