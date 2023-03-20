Mozambique donates jet fuel to Malawi

The Mozambican Government has donated 40,000 litres of jet fuel to Malawi in response to President Lazarus Chakwera’s appeal for support following devastating effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

The tanker carrying the fuel arrived at Chileka International Airport today.

Speaking when handing over the donation, Mozambican Ambassador to Malawi, His Excellency Elias Zimba, said they are not helping their neighbour but themselves.

He said most times, cyclones hit both countries at the same time which leaves the two allies affected.

Zimba said when President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi heard how bad Malawi had been hit, he was moved to assist in whatever way he could.

“We too; have been affected but the President still thought of assisting,” said Zimba.

Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wilima received the donation on behalf of President Chakwera and the Malawi Government.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Wilima said Mozambique is also grappling with Freddy effects but they still decided to do something commendable.

“The helicopters need fuel and we know this special donation will cushion the challenges we are facing, as a country following the devastation,” said Wilima.

Meanwhile, the helicopters have resumed distribution of relief items and rescue operations from Chileka International Airport.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24