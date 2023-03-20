Cyclone Freddy death toll hits 476

The death toll from the impact of Cyclone Freddy has hit 476 as Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Malawi Police Service (MPS) and the United Kingdom search and rescue teams continue their search operations.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) said yesterday that the death had risen to 476 from 447.

MDF, MPS and United Kingdom teams are conducting operations to rescue people who are still trapped and to recover for bodies of victims in the districts affected by the disaster.

In Malawi, Freddy hit Balaka, Blantyre City, Blantyre District, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Mangochi, Mulanje, Neno, Nsanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Zomba City and Zomba District.

As of Sunday, 19th March 2023, the number of the displaced people was at 490,098 with 533 camps set to accommodate the displaced. The number of injured was 918 injuries while 349 people were missing.

Apart from search and rescue, the MDF is also arlifting relief items, medical supplies and personnel to places not accessible by road.

Two helicopters dispatched by the United Republic of Tanzania, have also started airlifting relief assistance to areas that are inaccessible by road and water. On Sunday, 19th March, the helicopters, airlifted relief items to camps in Chikwawa District.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24