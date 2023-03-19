FAM mourns David Dube

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has expressed sadness over the death of its former General Secretary and Executive Committee member David Dube.

Dube, a pioneer of Women’s Football who founded the most decorated Women’s football team in Malawi DD Sunshine, died on Saturday morning at his home in Likuni, Lilongwe, after a long illness.

He started sponsoring Women’s football in 1999 during the Chishango Women’s Regional Leagues where he had his select team based in Area 25 in Lilongwe.

In 2000, Dube founded DD Sunshine Women’s Football Club and it is through the team that he unearthed Malawi’s celebrated Women’s Football players Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga.

Born on December 31 1960, Dube once served as a Treasurer for Central Region Football Coaches Association and team Manager for the Malawi U17 National team.

He served as FAM General Secretary for a year in 2004 and as Executive Committee Member between 2011 and 2015.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said: “Dube played a very important role in the development of football in Malawi especially the Women’s game. He contributed to the growth of women’s football, from scratch to the level of Semi-professional we are .He was an absolute pioneer for women’s football in this country and without him the game wouldn’t be in the position it is today. Our heartfelt condolences to the Dube Family, DD Sunshine and the entire Football fraternity. May His Soul Rest in Peace.”

Mr Dube’s remains will be laid to rest on Monday in Likuni.

Source: FAM

