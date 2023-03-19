Everlasting Life Missionary Church donates to Cyclone Freddy survivors in Zomba

Apostle Chikopa (right)

Everlasting Life Missionary Church has donated assorted clothes to people who have been displaced due to the effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

The Everlasting Life Missionary Church made the donation at Mulunguzi Primary School Camp at Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba.

Apostle James Chikopa said the response came after an audio clip about people at Mulunguzi Camp was in circulation appealing for humanitarian assistance in form of clothes and food.

He therefore urged the displaced people to remain hopeful in Christ.

Apostle Chikopa added that the Everlasting Life Missionary Church is thinking of assisting other affected families in Phalombe, Thyolo and Blantyre.

“I appeal to other churches to respond to the plight of those that have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy,” he added.

The church also fed children at the camp with porridge after it was discovered that the children did not eat any food.

One of the displaced people, Loveness Moses, hailed the Everlasting Life Missionary Church for the gesture.

She appealed to individuals, churches and organisations of goodwill to assist the displaced people with other basic needs such as soap, body lotion, maize flour and kitchen utensils.

