CSEC to distribute 4,844 books in four districts

As one way of ensuring that public schools have adequate learning materials, Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) says it will donate 4,844 primary and secondary school books in Mzimba North, Mchinji, Lilongwe and Salima District.

Executive Director for CSCE Benedicto Kondowe told this publication on Thursday that the books have been donated by Book Aid International.

Kondowe said that the organization is targeting Community Day Secondary Schools because book supply in such schools is very inadequate.

He noted that provision of quality education is not just for government alone but should be a joint effort with stakeholders.

In his comment about the issue of Cyclone Freddy, Kondowe said that the organization together with its partners will distribute books to the schools that have been affected by the floods.

“We are still discussing with our partners both local and international. We are going to reach out to those who have been affected by the cyclone. We will distribute not less than 5,000 books especially in the southern region,” he explained.

He went on to say that they have been supporting schools by providing additional infrastructure like in Mangochi and also supplying projectors as well as school desks to ensure that there is a right to education.

The books to be donated have been categorised as Children and Primary, Adult Fiction, Leisure Reading, Secondary and Teenage Fiction.

