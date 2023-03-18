Resumption of budget meeting of parliament delayed

Speaker of National Assembly has announced that the resumption of budget meeting which was slated for March 20, 2023 has been rescheduled to March 22, 2023.

According to a letter signed by speaker of National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara, they have done this to pave way for some cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament to attend critical matters for efficient and effective delivery of humanitarian assistance to areas affected by the just passed Cyclone Freddy which had hit hard the country’s southern region.

Meanwhile, the speaker has also thanked organizations and individuals who have so far provided humanitarian aid to casualties of deadly Cyclone Freddy.

In her letter, Speaker Gotani Hara has also asked for more support from well wishers to make sure that all affected people have been adequately assisted.

Currently, most of the State’s affairs have been halted as the nation is focusing on getting things back to normal following the devastating impact of Cyclone Freddy.

