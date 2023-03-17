ESCOM says damaged transmission network has been restored

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says transmission network that was damaged by Cyclone Freddy earlier this week has been fully restored.

This is according ESCOM’s Friday press statement which indicates that the restoration exercise has seen power supply to all essential service providers such as hospitals and water treatment plants within Blantyre, being fully restored.

“We have fully restored the transmission network that was damaged by Cyclone Freddy. As at today, 17th March 2023, all transmission lines: 132kV Nkula B to Phombeya; 66kV Nkula A to Blantyre; 66kV Nkula B to Mapanga: 66kV Chichiri to Mapanga; and 55kV Mapanga to Fundis had been restored.

“We have also fully restored supplies to all essential service providers such as hospitals and water treatment plants within Blantyre City,” reads part of the statement.

The electricity supplier further says there is also remarkable progress on the restoration works for the high voltage network in Blantyre and Zomba, with supplies restored in most of the areas.

It is, however, reported that progress on restoration works for the high voltage powerlines in some districts such as Thyolo, Nchalo, Nsanje, Phalombe and Mulanje is being hampered by poor road network, which is posing a challenge on delivery of construction materials.

ESCOM further states that it has stepped up efforts on restoration of power supply to residential customers who suffered general or individual faults due to the torrential rains induced by cyclone Freddy.

“We assure the public, specifically residential customers, that our emergency response teams have swiftly moved in the affected locations to clear faults and restore power supply,” reads another part of the statement.

Meanwhile, ESCOM has appealed to its customers and the public to report to them about any fallen, leaning, or low-lying electricity poles or wires to safeguard lives and property and has also urged the public to treat all ESCOM wires as live.

