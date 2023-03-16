President Chakwera assures floods survivors of assistance

President Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday said government will ensure that every person affected by the recent Tropical Cyclone Freddy receives assistance as soon as possible.

He was speaking at Nkando in Mulanje where he went to appreciate the damage caused by the cyclone and cheer survivors.

Chakwera commended heroic acts by the youths at Nkando who helped in a rescue mission of people who were affected by the floods.

Speaking earlier, Traditional Authority Juma asked government to fast track providing assistance for those living in inaccessible camps saying they had stayed without assistance for so many days.

He also asked the President to help in rehabilitating Nkando Bridge at Nkando trading centre for easy connection with Mulanje Boma.

Mulanje district has 75 camps with 8305 people living in camps, 41 people are currently in hospital with 21 recorded deaths and 155 missing.

Before visiting Mulanje the President also cheered those who were affected by floods in Blantyre and are currently admitted at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Reported by Alex Chitwere