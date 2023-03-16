Patient shoots himself dead

A man who is reported to have been ill for sometime in Neno district has shot himself dead at his home.

Confirming the development to the local media was Neno Police Station Officer-In- Charge Hanleck Chingolo who identified the deceased as Leonard Likongwe who has gunned himself using a rifle.

Chingolo said Likongwe asked his wife to prepare him some roasted maize saying he was hungry and needed something to eat.

It is reported that when the wife went out to prepare the roasted maize as requested by her husband, she heard a gunshot coming from their house.

The wife later rushed in the house to check on what was all about the gunshot, but she was surprised to see Likongwe in a pool of blood.

Meanwhile, police say they are yet to establish what has led to the suicide as other reports indicate that the deceased has left a suicide note whose contents are yet to be made public.

Leonard Likongwe who hailed from Phalira village in Matope which is under the area of Senior Chief Symon, is son to the late Senior Chief Symon the 2nd.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24