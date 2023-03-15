Perfect the film industry, creatives urged

Chirambo

Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA) has asked artists in the film industry to perfect themselves and the industry in order to make people develop interest in local movies.

COSOMA Licensing Officer Thomas Chirambo made the statement on Friday at Partners Against Piracy Symposium in Lilongwe which was conducted by MultiChoice.

Speaking with reporters, Chirambo said that the film industry should upgrade its standards to meet people’s expectations.

He added that if the industry manages to come up with good movies to match with Hollywood and Nollywood then there is nothing to worry about because people will be looking forward to more movies.

“On the issue of piracy, as COSOMA we condenm piracy. We noted that there was gap in knowledge in towns and rural areas, right now I can tell you that in all corners of Malawi we have committees , so that we can be having sensitation meetings to enable people to be aware of piracy,” explained.

On his part, Film Association of Malawi Gift Sukali said that there is a need to embrace the culture of Malawi because it has never been showcased positively to the world.

Member of Parliamentary Committee on Media Information and Communication Thoko Tembo urged people in the country to think about the impact of piracy on the growth of Malawi creative industry.

On her part, MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director Emma Gishonge commented that piracy harms investor confidence and tax revenue, and may also affect trade opportunities if Malawi is seen as a country where intellectual property is not respected and protected.

Gishonge went on to say that it is everyone’s responsibly to ensure Africa’s creatives earn a living from their talent, freeing them to continue creating relevant entertaining content that reflects the culture and interests of Malawi and of the African continent in a sustainable way.

