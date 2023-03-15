NGO empowers youths in agri-business

A non-govermental organisation called Conserve with Benefits is empowering youths at Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe district in agri-business.

The NGO started the initiative in 2021 and right now youths around that area are doing farming that is benefiting their families.

Malawi Conserve with Benefits Team Leader Collins Mittochi said after noticing that many young people are just staying idle and most of them have nothing to do, they thought it is very wise to introduce a concept to make sure the youth are well trained on how best they can do farming.

According to Mittochi, they have a farm called a youth test farm and they are doing different experimental agricultural practices that are more resilient to climate change.

Mittochi

“This is our 15th month since we started and we have managed to graduate 30 youths. So far I think we are on the right track some of our objectives to empower youths in agriculture are going on okay.

“We had some of the graduates from last cohort and they have started their own farming. We have one person who is now able to supply his products to ShopRite, so for us it’s a success,” he said.

He added that they want to introduce pig farming as well as chicken which will help in manure production and are also looking to upscale their irrigation system.

“We already have resources and everything, we are just waiting when the rains will stop and will start doing that,” explained Mittochi.

Mittochi also noted that so far the response from youths around the area is good and a number of young people have now started appreciating what is happening at the farm and many of them are interested to join the training.

In his remarks, Agriculture Extension Officer, Joseph Chimsolo said he was impressed with the organisation because it has managed to entice the youth into agriculture because naturally it is believed that agriculture is for the elderly and not for youth.

Chimsolo further added that it is very important for farmers these days to use improved agriculture technologies that are being recommended by the Ministry of Agriculture and indeed that are being applied by the youths at Youth test farm.

Thokozani Chikakuda, one of the youth at Youth test farm, said he has benefited from the organization and he has gained experience as well as learnt different agricultural method practices.

