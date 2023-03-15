Death toll from Cyclone Freddy reaches 225

Coffins containing bodies of Cyclone Freddy victims

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) says the death toll from Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi has reached 225.

The number has increased from the 190 that was confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement, DODMA says 707 people have been injured, a rise from the last reported figure of 584, while 41 people are still missing.

About 88,312 people have been displaced and are living in 172 camps which have been set up across 10 districts in the Southern Region.

“The department, humanitarian partners and councils continue to facilitate the provision of relief assistance to affected and displaced households, with search and rescue operations led by the Malawi Defence Force, the Malawi Police Service, the Department of Marine, the Malawi Red

Cross Society and communities; underway,” reads part of the statement.

Cyclone Freddy hit Malawi on Sunday, bringing heavy rains that caused floods in 10 districts across the Southern Region.

On Monday, President Lazarus Chakwera declared the region a state of disaster and appealed for local and international support.

Today, the Malawi leader is visiting displaced in Blantyre where over 85 people have died due to the cyclone.

