Flames in Saudi Arabia for week-long training

The Flames arrived safely in Madina on Sunday for their week long training camp in preparation for back to back 2023 AFCON qualifying matches against Egypt later this month.

The team is staying at Millennium Madinah Airport Hotel and they are training at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Sports City.

They have conducted three training sessions so far head of their friendly match against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Scotland Based defender Kieran Ngwenya joined his teammates on Sunday.

Captain John Banda has not travelled from Mozambique as he was still stuck in Maxixe where he scored a brace to help his side UD Songo beat Ferroviário Maputo in a Super Cup on saturday. FAM is currently working on his new travel schedule.

Francisco Madinga who plays im Botswana is expected to arrive in Saudi on Tuesday morning.

FCB Nyasa Bullets duo of Blessings Mpokela and Alick Lungu as well as Assistant Coach Franco Ndawa and goalkeeper trainer Victor Mphande who failed to travel with the rest of the squad due to visa issues left in Monday afternoon and will join the team this morning.

The Flames will face Egypt later this month.

Source: FAM

