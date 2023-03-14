EGENCO resumes power generation

The Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) says it has now resumed power generation at both Nkula and Tedzani Power stations.

Yesterday, the power generating company said it was experiencing unstable generation system following heavy rains induced by cyclone Freddy hence has resorted to shutting down all its power stations.

The company further reported that the power stations are under close observation to ensure that they are not damaged by floods.

“We will continue to take all necessary precautionary measures, including shutting down machines when need be, to ensure that we protect the power stations from serious damage until the cyclone is over,” reads part of Monday statement.

However, the company this morning has announced that it has resumed power generation at both Nkula and Tedzani Power stations saying it has partly cleared the trash and there has been a drop in the water levels.

“Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) wishes to update all stakeholders and the general public that we have now resumed power generation at both Nkula and Tedzani Power stations. This follows clearing of the trash and a drop in the water levels.

“We started running machines at Nkula at 12h07 and at Tedzani 1h28. However, the system remains volatile as we continue to receive persistent rainfall in the Shire River catchment areas,” reads part of the Tuesday statement.

EGENCO further reported that chances of further accumulation of trash and rise of Shire River water levels are still high and the company remain on high alert.

This is coming as most parts of the southern region have been hit by the torrential rains which started on Friday 10th March as a result of Cyclone Freddy.

