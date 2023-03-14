Amnesty says Malawi should be compensated for damage caused by Cyclone Freddy

Amnesty International says Malawi and Mozambique must be compensated for loss and damage caused by Cyclone Freddy because they are among the countries least responsible for climate change.

The human rights group has released a statement today in response to the devastating impact of Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which has claimed more than 100 lives in Mozambique and Malawi and injured over a hundred people after strengthening into one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere.

“The affected countries must also be compensated for loss and damage caused by the cyclone. Mozambique and Malawi are among the countries least responsible for climate change, yet they are facing the full force of storms that are intensifying due to global warming driven mostly by carbon emissions from the world’s richest nations,” said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Interim Director for East and Southern Africa:

Amnesty has also urged the Southern African Development Community and the international community to mobilize the necessary resources to aid rescue efforts in the countries hardest hit by Cyclone Freddy.

According to the organization, the focus must be on saving lives and providing relief in a manner that is compliant with human rights standards, for those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

Cyclone Freddy struck central Mozambique in Zambezia on 11 March, destroying homes and causing widespread flooding. The storm also brought down telephone lines and power cables, leading to communication outages.

After hitting Mozambique, the cyclone then lashed Malawi with heavy rains, bringing landslides to rural areas and impacting Blantyre with serious flooding.

In Malawi, Cyclone Freddy has killed over 100 people and has displaced over 5000 people. The storm has also destroyed houses, crops and infrastructure such as roads, bridges and telecommunications infrastructure.

Freddy is arguably the longest-lasting tropical cyclone on record, having first made landfall in mid-February before afflicting Madagascar, Mauritius and Mozambique.

